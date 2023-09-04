Krishna Janmashtami 2023: Shubh Muhurat and Celebrations

Krishna Janmashtami, also known as Gokulashtami, is considered one of the most auspicious festivals in India and is celebrated with great devotion across the country. Janmashtami or Gokulashtami is usually observed during the Krishna Paksha of the Bhadrapada month in the Hindu calendar. As per mythology, Lord Krishna was born on this date in the Rohini Nakshatra. This year, Ashtami Tithi will start on September 6 and end on September 7. Rohini Nakshatra will prevail till 10:25 AM on September 7.

Devotees celebrate the day in their own unique manner. People set up a cradle to worship Baal Gopal by offering butter (makhan) and sugar as prasad. Many observe fast and perform aarti, kirtan, and bhajan to celebrate the festival .Temples are decorated with flowers and 56 different varieties of bhog prasad are also prepared for Lord Krishna. The Dahi Handi event is also observed during Janmashtami where groups of boys and girls make human pyramids to break 'makhan-filled' handi tied at a height.This year Dahi Handi festival is said to be observed on September 7.