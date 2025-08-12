Krishna Janmashtami 2025: Fasting Dos and Don'ts for the Auspicious Occasion

Janmashtami 2025 will be celebrated on both August 15 and 16, with the sacred Nishita Puja falling between 12:04 a.m. and 12:47 a.m. on August 16. The Chandrodaya (moonrise) will occur at 10:46 p.m. on Krishna Dashami. Dahi Handi festivities will take place on Saturday, August 16. On this day, the devotees observe fast as a way to purify the body and mind. The fasting rules vary depending on regional customs and personal practices, but they are all centred on devotion and reverence.

Here are some of the dos and don'ts whilst fasting on Janmashtami:

Maintain cleanliness

Purity of mind and body cannot be achieved without cleanliness. Bathe early in the morning, clean the house and pay extra attention to the puja area. Laddoo Gopal ji and the Lord Krishna idol should be given a holy bath.

Take sankalp

Whilst observing the fast, take a determined sankalp (pledge) as to why you are committing yourself to the worship of Lord Krishna. Chant mantras and prayers all day long.

Prepare homemade prasad

Prepare prasad (offerings) at home. As offerings to Lord Krishna, devotees frequently prepare meals like peda, gheeya ki lauj, nariyal gajak, panjeeri and other milk-based sweets.

Practice charity

Donate food, clothes or money to the needy on this day as an act of devotion and goodwill. Helping others is the best way to get close to god.

Non-vegetarian food

During the celebrations, abstain from all non-vegetarian food. Even if members in the family are not observing fast, they should also refrain from eating non-vegetarian food during this period.

Alcohol consumption

Avoid intoxicants like alcohol, tobacco or any other addictive substance whilst observing a fast on this day.