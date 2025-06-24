Kritids: The Powerhouse Behind India’s Luxury Makeup Revolution

In a world where beauty trends rise and fall at the speed of an Instagram reel, Kriti Duggal—professionally known as KritiDS—has created a timeless identity rooted in artistry, grit, and unshakable vision. From a modest salon in Delhi’s Pitampura to becoming a name trusted by celebrities, brides, and fashion designers alike, Kriti’s journey is the story of a woman who didn’t wait for doors to open—she carved her own path.

A Journey Built On Bravery

KritiDS began her career at a time when social media wasn’t a vehicle for fame, and the beauty industry was still gatekept by legacy names. What she brought to the table was refreshingly different—an ability to blend high-definition modern makeup with Indian elegance, without masking individuality. With no celebrity godfather or industry push, she built her clientele from scratch, one face at a time. Her authenticity, hands-on involvement, and relentless pursuit of excellence helped her rise through a fiercely competitive industry.

The Star Collaborations

Her work caught fire on social media, and soon, Kriti was transforming brides from across the globe. She earned the trust of television personalities, actors, and creators, becoming the go-to artist for show-stopping wedding looks and high-glam events. She’s worked with noted celebrities like Kapil Sharma’s wife Ginni Chatrath, Sargun Mehta,Tara Sutaria, Ranvijay Singh, Karan Kundra, Tejaswi Prakash, Jasmeen Bhaseen, Sonam Bajwa, and several digital icons—earning her a firm place among India’s top celebrity MUAs. Every look Kriti creates tells a story—from classic bridal opulence to editorial edge, she combines technical mastery with emotional intuition. And that’s why her name is synonymous with trust in the beauty community.

Creating A Luxury Experience

KritiDS isn’t just a makeup artist; she’s a curator of luxury experiences. Her salon is more than a beauty destination—it’s a sanctuary where brides, models, and influencers feel seen, celebrated, and transformed. Every look is meticulously tailored, with advanced skin prep, premium products, and a team that mirrors her values of integrity and professionalism.

She’s also curated a team of artists trained under her direct guidance, ensuring that every client receives her signature finesse, whether it’s for an intimate wedding or a grand editorial campaign.

Beyond Beauty: The Human Behind The Highlighter

While her artistry is globally admired, Kriti’s strength lies in her humanity. During the pandemic, she mobilized her social following to distribute homemade meals to those in need—cooking with her mother and delivering with her fiancé. Her brand doesn’t rest on vanity; it rests on values. She continues to mentor young artists, runs educational masterclasses, and champions the idea that makeup is not about transformation—it’s about amplification of confidence.

The Legacy In The Making

Today, KritiDS stands tall as one of India’s most powerful and respected names in beauty. With plans to expand her academy, introduce her own curated line of premium beauty products, and partner with global fashion platforms, she is shaping what the future of Indian luxury beauty looks like. KritiDS is not just a makeup artist. She is a movement—a brand built on precision, passion, and personal touch. Because when beauty meets courage, it creates a legacy. And KritiDS is just getting started.