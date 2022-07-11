La Excellence announced the launch of its Batch-2 for students aspiring to enter into the Civil Services in Telangana on July 11

La Excellence, India’s premier Indian Administrative Service (IAS) academy in Telangana, has announced the launch of its Batch-2 for the English medium students to crack the exams of the Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) starting from July 11. The Batch-2, according to La Excellence, will have two modules; PCM entire course, including Prelims and Mains test series and Telangana Module, including tests related to Telangana subjects with prelims and mains tests. The Batch-2 classes will be held both online and offline. The online students will be given Zoom sessions and recorded sessions on the Mana La Excellence mobile application, while the offline students will not be given online access.



The students appearing in the Batch-2 of TSPSC will be offered weekly tests and test series for the Prelims and Mains. There will be 15 Prelims tests during the course period, including 150 MCQs in each test, 27 Mains tests after the Prelims test, and every week 50 MCQs and 5 Mains questions on the syllabus completed per week. La Excellence has been continuing its legacy of imparting quality training to the students aspiring to crack the Public Service Commission exams for the last 12 years. Over 12,000 students have enrolled in the La Excellence batches all these years. Dr. Rambabu Paladugu, Managing Director of La Excellence institute, said, “The Batch-2 of English Medium students for cracking TSPSC exams will kick start from July 11. There will be subject-wise material for Indian syllabus, separate handouts for Telangana syllabus, and daily handouts on current issues will be provided to the offline and online students.”“For the offline students, we are charging Rs 70,000 for PCM and Rs.30,000 for the Telangana module, while online students will have to pay Rs. 45,000 for PCM and Rs 20,000 for Telangana Module. All former La-Ex students will be given a 25% discount on all modules,” said Dr. Rambabu.

La Excellence is a reputed institution in India that prepares students for the three levels of Civil Services exams: the preliminary, the main, and the personality tests. The institute was established in 2009 in Hyderabad and has helped hundreds of students to get into the civil services, including IAS, IFS, IPS, and other government jobs.

Contact Details:

1. Offline- 7207955032

2. Online- 7207955034

3. Test Series- 7207955035

