Label Nitya Bajaj Ajrakh Walk On Women’s Day

The Young Achiever’s Awards is an annual event organised by YFLO Delhi dedicated to recognizing the outstanding contributions of young Indian women under the age of 45 across diverse fields such as sports, media, design, politics, visual arts, performing arts, business entrepreneurship, community service, literature, cinema, and fashion.

The evening was embellished with a Heritage Textile Walk honoured the timeless artistry of Ajrakh, curated by Nitya Birla, under her label Nitya Bajaj. Ajrakh, known for its intricate patterns and historical significance, epitomizes the essence of our heritage. Nitya Bajaj's dedication to preserving this craft shines through in every piece, blending tradition with modernity seamlessly.

Closing the prestigious event, Women entrepreneurs from different walks of life, graced the ramp in Label Nitya Bajaj on the occasion of International Women’s Day at the NGMA. The show was bonded together with a unique performing arts ensemble ‘I Rise’. The composition uses 4 different types of Indian percussion instruments.

Nitya has worked closely with the Kutch clusters of Gujarat. She has developed her own blocks, colors and designs to re-imagine and re-present the art of Ajrakh in modern day festive silhouettes.

A Daughter, Mother wife, fashion designer, business entreprneur and a fashion icon, Nitya is an inspiration to many. Hence on this powerful day of Mahashivratri and International women’s day, Nitya was felicitated along with eminent names like Lisa Ray, Author and Actor.Mira Kapoor, Influencer & wellness entrepreneur, Adwaita Nayyar, CEO of Nykaa, Mallika Dua, Indian comedian & actress, Ruma Devi, Alina Alam and numerous others.

Nitya was acknowledged for her ardent efforts to promote #craftsforindia, especially Ajrakh. The Guest of Honour and Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture of India, Meenakshi Lekhi and the National President of YFLO also praised the designer for upholding Honourable Prime Minster Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of #makeinindia and preserving the art of indigenous textiles.

The handcrafted Ajrakh gold sequin and gota Lehengas, Sarees and Shararas turned into conversation starters and statement-makers during the ramp walk.

It didn’t take long to see everybody transfixed by the clothes' brick red tones, rusts, indigos and other colorfast hues either. Nitya successfully translated the best qualities of the chosen entrepreneurs through her designs.

Nitya takes pride in our rich cultural heritage and transcends that into her collections. You can take a closer look at the collection here: https://nityabajaj.com/.