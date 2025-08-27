Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 Darshan Live Streaming: Watch First Aarti Online of Mumbai’s Iconic Idol on Ganesh Chaturthi

The Ganpati idols aagman (welcoming) across Maharashtra, including the economic capital Mumbai, began on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 (August 27). The 11-day-long Ganeshotsav festival is observed every year to celebrate the birth of Lord Ganesha. Among famous pandals of Ganpati, such as Parel Cha Raja and Mumbai Cha Raja, all eyes of devotees remain on Lalbaugcha Raja.

At the Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh Pandal, several VIPS and VIIPs, including ministers, politicians, and celebrities, flock every year to the Parel area in Mumbai to have darshan of the city's most iconic idol.

While devotees have already started flooding at the Lalbaugcha Raja pandal, not everyone is lucky to get a chance to have darshand and to attend early morning “aarti” (morning prayers) at 7 am. However, here’s the live streaming for the first morning “aarti” and darshan (look) of Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati idol on the day of Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 while sitting at home.

Watch Live Morning Aarti of Lalbaugcha Raja On August 27

Meanwhile, to have darshan and Charan Sparsha Darshan (touching the idol’s feet) or Mukh Darshan (viewing the idol’s face) in person, one can visit Lalbaugcha Raja pandal.

Visiting Timings

To have normal darshan, one has to present at 5 am in the morning, and it will end at 11 p.m. Charan Sparsha Darshan is from 6 am to 11 p.m., and Mukh Darshan is from 6 am to 11 p.m. Live online darshan will be available 24 hours from Wednesday, August 27.

Aarti Timings: Morning aarti 7:00 AM to 7:30 AM, Midday aarti 12:00 PM – 12:30 PM, Evening aarti 7:00 PM – 7:30 PM and Night aarti 10:00 PM to 10:30 PM.