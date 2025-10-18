Laxmi Pujan Special Recipe: How to Make Coconut Dry Fruit Barfi at Home for Diwali

Laddu, Karangi (Bhujia), Shankarpale, Kajukatli are one of the common sweet items that we make at home. But this Laxmi pujan if you want to try something different. If you are bored eating same sweet then try this Barfi and your friends will be surprised. Learn such a simple recipe seen in Brishti Home Kitchen, which, whether it is at home or outside, no one will believe that these sweets are made at home!

This roll is a great, quick and delicious option to make for Diwali snacks or for any auspicious occasion. For this, you do not even need to go near the gas.

Ingredients:

desiccated coconut: 2 cups

Milk powder: 1 cup

Powdered sugar: 1/2 cup (more or less depending on sweetness)

Milk: 1/4 cup (or as required)

Ghee: 2 tablespoons (for mixing)

Pink color 2 drops (optional)

For the filling:

Dry fruits (cashews, almonds, pistachios) 1/2 cup (finely chopped)

Coconut paste (or desiccated coconut) 1/4 cup

Cardamom powder 1/2 teaspoon

Recipe: To prepare the roll filling, combine the desiccated coconut, milk powder and powdered sugar in a large bowl. Mix this mixture well. Add ghee to the mixture and rub it with your fingers, so that the ghee is incorporated into the mixture. Add enough milk to form a ball of this filling.

Now, divide the mixture into two parts. Add pink colour (mixed with water) to one part and keep the white colour as is in the other part. For the filling, take finely chopped dry fruits (cashews, almonds, pistachios) in a bowl.

Mix ready-made coconut filling (or plain desiccated coconut) and cardamom powder in it. This will give a binding. Use plastic sheet to roll: Take a butter paper or a thick sheet of plastic and apply ghee on it. Take a pink coloured ball and spread it into a rectangular shape with your hands or with the help of a rolling pin.

Take the prepared dry fruit filling and spread it in a long strip on one side of this rectangular mixture. Gently roll the mixture with the help of a plastic sheet. Press it to make a tight roll. Wrap the roll in an aluminium foil or plastic sheet and keep it in the fridge to set for 1 to 2 hours.

Once set, remove the rolls from the fridge and cut them into equal pieces and serve immediately. If you put these slices in a dessert box, no one will believe that you made them at home. These rolls keep well in the fridge for 7 to 10 days.