Leasing vs buying a car: Which is better?

By Aman Naagar

New Delhi, June 6 When it comes to acquiring a new vehicle, the decision to buy or lease can be a challenging one. Both buying and leasing a car have their own merits and drawbacks, which is why it is important to thoroughly research and compare different offers from dealerships or financial institutions to ensure you get the best possible deal.



Flexibility, convenience, and style

One of the primary benefits of leasing is the flexibility it provides. When you choose to lease a car, you are making a short-term commitment of two to three years, allowing you to enjoy a new vehicle without the burden of long-term ownership and the paperwork associated with buying, selling, and registering the vehicle.

This flexibility is particularly beneficial for those who prefer to change their cars frequently or need a vehicle for a shorter period, thus allowing them to adapt to their evolving needs and circumstances without the hassle of selling or trading in a vehicle.

Another compelling advantage of leasing is the ability to drive the latest models. Let's face it, technology and design in the automotive industry are evolving rapidly. Buying a car may leave you committed to a specific model for a longer period, potentially missing out on the latest features and advancements.

The two to three-year commitment of leasing puts you in the driver's seat of the safest, most fuel-efficient, and up-to-date vehicles.

The Pocket-friendly ride

Leasing offers several financial benefits. The upfront costs are lower compared to the size of a down payment required to buy a vehicle, and the monthly payments are likely to be lower too. These can favour budget-conscious individuals as well as free up capital for other important investments or unexpected expenses.

A further financial benefit is that you aren't at risk of having to cover the cost of a depreciating vehicle. When buying a car, it begins to depreciate in value the moment you drive it off the lot. However, when you lease, you are not responsible for the future value of the car. You can simply return it at the end of the lease term and choose a new model to lease.

Leasing also provides benefits in terms of maintenance and repairs. When you own a car, you are responsible for all the maintenance and repair costs. This can be a significant financial burden, especially when unexpected issues arise. In contrast, when you lease a car, it is typically covered by the manufacturer's warranty for the duration of the lease. This means that you can enjoy the peace of mind that comes with knowing that major repairs will be taken care of, saving you money and hassle.

The thrill of ownership

The list of benefits of leasing a vehicle may be exhaustive, but there are chances that it may not suit your requirements or preferences. If that is the case, buying a car may be the way to go for you.

One of the most significant advantages of buying a car is knowing that it is truly yours. You have the freedom to personalise and modify the vehicle to your liking, enhancing the driving experience and expressing your individuality. Whether it's installing a new audio system, upgrading the interior, or adding custom accessories, buying allows you the creative freedom to make the car truly your own, without restrictions or penalties relating to mileage or the condition of the vehicle.

This emotional attachment and pride of ownership cannot be replicated through leasing, where you are essentially borrowing someone else's asset for a pre-determined period.

While both leasing and buying come with their own sets of benefits, the choice between the two should solely depend upon which option matches your requirements and financial conditions the best.

Whichever way you choose to go, there is one thing that you will be sure of - there is nothing better than the thrill of being in the driver's seat of a smooth and reliable ride.

(Aman Naagar is a Managing Director at Avis India)

