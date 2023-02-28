LFW X FDCI announce show schedule for upcoming edition in Mumbai from March 9-12

New Delhi, Feb 28 Lakme Fashion Week will launch its first iteration of 2023 at Jio World Garden in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex in collaboration with FDCI. The beauty and fashion spectacle will start on Thursday, March 9 with Sustainable Fashion Day and end on Sunday, March 12 with the Lakme Grand Finale.

Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI, will bring to the fore a host of new, emerging, and established talent across the industry to present a world-class beauty and fashion event.

The platform in keeping with its tradition will offer two showcase areas

