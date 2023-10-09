Life Problem Solution Remedies By Astrologer Chirag Daruwalla

Every person wants that there should be happiness, prosperity, and happiness in his life, but many times even after making a lot of efforts, problems start coming into life one after the other. Sometimes problems arise in personal life as well as at the workplace. Sometimes problems in life also remain due to the inauspiciousness of the planets or other Doshas. Various remedies have been given in astrology to overcome these problems, such as worship and rituals. If measures are taken, then to great extent freedom from these problems can be achieved, as well as there is a belief that there will be an increase in your luck.

Astrology Remedies For Money

In today's time, life cannot be imagined without money, as it has become an essential part of our life. Many times a person has to face the problem of money even after earning good money. Money comes but doesn't last. Astrological remedies should be taken to get rid of the problem of money.

Keep the idol of Lord Ganesha in the house, it is considered very auspicious.

It is necessary to keep the conch shell at the place of worship because, in the houses where the conch is present, there is no Vastu defect.

For the growth of wealth, keep the picture of Lord Kubera along with the photo of Goddess Lakshmi.

One can also worship Hanumanji to overcome financial constraints.

Delay In Marriage Remedies

According to astrology, due to the weakening of Venus and Jupiter or both, problems arise in married life. Having a sinful planet in the seventh house or having a sinful planet like Saturn, Rahu, Mars, and Sun in the seventh house lead to separation in married life. Sometimes even small mistakes knowingly or unknowingly create problems in married life. Problems are removed by taking any remedy for married life.

Offer sweets to Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi on Friday.

Applying saltwater wipes daily in the house removes negative energy.

Arghya should be offered to the Sun God every day by adding jaggery to the water.

Diya of ghee near the Peepal tree on Thursday.

Apply kumkum on flowers daily and offer it on Tulsi.

Remedies For Love Marriage

According to Love Marriage specialists, if you want to have a love marriage, then for this you should worship Shri Krishna, because he brings together the lovers.

A person should always keep a peacock feather with him because it is also a symbol of Shri Krishna.

Lord Vishnu should be worshiped on Thursday, by doing this you also become yoga for love marriage.

Pearl should be worn in a silver ring, by doing this the wish of a love marriage is fulfilled.

You should worship Lord Shiva, by his grace you get your desired groom, and your wish is fulfilled.

A coconut should be immersed in flowing water, this also removes all the obstacles coming in the way of a love marriage and one becomes eligible for a love marriage.

Astrological Remedies For Health Problems

According to Health astrology, some gemstones are believed to have healing properties and are used as remedies for various health problems.

Chanting and reciting mantras is another common astrological remedy for health. It is believed that the vibrations generated by these sounds purify the soul.

Astrological Yantras are sacred geometric diagrams that are used to represent various deities or energies. Many yantras are believed to have positive effects on the mind and body.

Additionally, fasting is believed to have a purifying effect on the body and is often used as an astrological remedy.

It is believed that fasting helps in removing negative energy and promoting positive energy.

Astrological Remedies For Skin Problems

Mercury is considered mainly responsible for the skin. Mars and Sun have a role in making the skin beautiful or bad. Rahu also makes skin problems serious. Due to the combination of Mercury, Rahu, and Sun, Mars, skin problems start to occur. Due to the sitting of sinful planets in the Ascendant, there is a problem with skin every day. According to astrology, you can strengthen the lord of the ascendant house by reciting mantras related to planets, performing havan, and performing Yantra Puja.

Worshiping the Navagrahas also proves beneficial.

For glowing skin, strengthen Venus, Mercury, and Moon in your Kundali. For this, donate milk, sweets, white clothes, and rice to the needy.

Eat more green vegetables and fruits.

Get up early every morning and offer water to the Sun from a copper vessel.

Astrological Remedies For Career Growth

Everyone needs a better career to lead a happy life and get stability in life, but at some point in our life, there must be a phase when we do not get success according to our minds. If you are also going through this phase, then taking astrological remedies gives you success in your career.

Feed boiled rice to the crow daily. By doing this remedy, the inauspicious effects of Shani on you will end.

Chant Gayatri Mantra and Mahamrityunjaya Mantra to get stability in job and if you are searching for a new job then to get success in it.

It is necessary to offer Arghya to the sun every morning after taking a bath.

Going to chant the Beej Mantra of Lord Ganesha will be pleasant for you.

Astro Remedies For Property Disputes

Every person wants to have his own house or he must have some land or property for a secure future. For this, they work hard day and night, but due to one reason or the other, the person gets entangled in land-property disputes, which take time to complete. When these problems start increasing, it affects both physical and mental conditions. For all these, some remedies have been given in astrology.

According to astrology, if land property disputes have bothered you, then go to the cowshed on Sunday and feed jaggery to the cow.

Feed food to poor and needy people on Friday. Also, donate them.

Worshiping Kshetrapal is beneficial for getting rid of disputes related to land and property.

From the first day of Chaitra or Shardiya Navratri, one should chant Durga Mantra.

Astrological Remedies For Mental Peace

Stress is becoming the biggest problem these days. Everyone is living under some kind of tension in the competition and competition to outdo each other. Some have the stress of not getting a good job and some not doing business properly. Some people remain under tension due to family disputes, while some remain under stress about something in their external life and people do not get peace of mind. In such a situation, some such remedies have been told in astrology, through which one can get peace of mind.

Also, even if the Moon is in a weak position in one's Kundali, the person has to face stress and mental problems. For this, it is necessary to worship Lord Shiva.

If someone has a problem with stress, then on Monday, two Mukhi Rudraksha should be worn in silver.

Donations of rice, milk, sugar sandalwood, sugar, kheer, white clothes, silver, etc. should be done every Monday.

Start drinking water from a silver glass every day. It is believed that the Moon has authority over both water and silver.

Conclusion

With astrological remedies, we can get rid of all the problems of life. If you have any problem then you can get rid of your problem by knowing the solution from the best astrologer online consultation Chirag Daruwalla. To get rid of the problems in your life, you can talk to Chirag Daruwalla on call/WhatsApp +91 8141566266 or email info@chiragdaruwalla.com.