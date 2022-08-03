Lifestyle hack: How much alcohol should you consume

New Delhi, Aug 3 The liver is a powerful organ that performs numerous complex functions for the body's normal operation. It is a vital body organ without which a person cannot survive; thus, it is critical to keep it healthy and happy through a holistic approach.

Alcohol consumption is one of the lifestyle habits that contributes to chronic liver disease. One of the leading causes of liver damage, known as alcohol-related liver disease, is alcohol consumption

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor