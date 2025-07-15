Liver Damage Without Alcohol? Everyday Habits That Are Harming Your Liver

Liver is one of the important organ of the body. The bile or digestive juices required to digest the food we eat are produced in the liver. This makes the digestion process easier. Apart from this, the liver is also responsible for detoxifying the body. That is, the liver removes toxic elements and harmful elements from the body. The liver also performs the function of purifying the blood. Apart from this, some hormones are also produced in the liver. But currently it seems that the health of the liver, which helps keep the body healthy, is deteriorating. Due to this, the problem of fatty liver is increasing . Alcohol consumption is not the only reason for this problem. Main reasons for the increase in fatty liver problems

Due to some mistakes that we make very easily every day, the health of the liver is deteriorating and the risk of liver cancer is also increasing. According to a report by the American Liver Foundation and the World Health Organization, 25 to 30 percent of cases of liver diseases are in people who do not drink alcohol regularly. But due to their wrong eating and drinking habits, they have liver pain.

According to that report, drinking cold drinks and packaged sweet drinks in large quantities affects the liver. Because the sugar and other chemicals present in them are the cause of fatty liver problems. Apart from this, eating fried foods in large quantities also increases the problem of fatty liver. Because those foods cause excess fats to enter the body and their layer starts accumulating in the liver. This impairs the functioning of the liver and affects its health.

There is also a fear of increasing blood cholesterol. Therefore, you should avoid eating canned foods and processed foods that are high in fat. For liver health, it is important to exercise daily, keep the body hydrated, eat green leafy vegetables, and get a liver function test done once a year.