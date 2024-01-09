Lohri 2024: Traditional Treats to Savour During the Auspicious Occasion

The popular winter festival of North India, Lohri, will be celebrated on January 13. On this day, families and communities come together to mark the end of winter and the arrival of longer days. The festival is observed by bonfires, traditional music, and delicious treats. Let us have a look at some of the delicious foods that are unmissable on the special day.

Sarson Ka Saag And Makki Roti

There is a tradition of consuming Sarson ka Saag the day after Lohri. This custom is reflected in a well-known Punjabi saying, "Poh Riddhi, Magh Khaddi," implying that, according to the Punjabi calendar, saag should be prepared in the month of Poh and eaten the following day in the month of Magh.

Gud Ka Gajak

Jaggery is another staple part of the winter menu and is cherished for its cleansing properties as well as for being a quick source of energy. It was thought that sweets like gajak and rewri which are packed with jaggery and sesame provided the perfect boost of energy for farmers who needed to go out to harvest.

Panjiri

Panjiri is enjoyed during the winter month of Lohri due to its nutritious components such as nuts, seeds, and spices like cardamom and cinnamon, which help in maintaining body warmth. Essentially, Panjiri is a blend of various nuts, seeds, multigrain flour, jaggery, gondh (edible gum), and ghee. These ingredients are abundant in calcium, healthy fats like omega-3, vitamin E, iron, and magnesium, providing relief from body aches while promoting relaxation in muscles and joints.

Pinni

Also known as atta ladoos, Pinni is a rich Punjabi dessert made with wheat flour, milk, sugar syrup, dry fruits, nuts, and desi ghee. A winter favourite in North India, Pinni is a must-have during Lohri