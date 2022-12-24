London to showcase memorable fireworks display on New Year’s Eve after 2 years

After a two-year absence brought on by Covid, Londoners will once again enjoy the South Bank's yearly fireworks display.On the South Bank of Thames River, the London Eye will host the fireworks display. Victoria Embankment, Westminster Bridge and Waterloo Bridge will also get viewing access. There will be a viewing facility that is available on Albert Embankment.

Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, said that he is really excited that Londoners and tourists to their city may once again gather on the banks of the Thames River to usher in the New Year by viewing their internationally renowned fireworks.He said that they are creating a better London for everyone. New Year's Eve is one of the busiest evenings of the year for the hospitality sector because of the spectacular fireworks display that serves as a platform for spreading joy and love around the globe. This year will be their best yet, and with the first batch of tickets selling out in a little more than five hours, he advised everyone wanting to come to book as soon as possible.



Where in London can you view fireworks?

Cannon Street

Cannon Street is located just outside the ticketed zone between St. Paul's Cathedral, Mansion House, and Bank if you want to be as close to the action as possible but don't want to pay the £15 price tag.

Primrose Hill

Primrose Hill, one of London's highest points, is situated on the northern edge of Regent's Park and provides spectacular views of Central London. For the most fantastic views, climb all the way to the summit of Primrose Hill.

Bridges in Central London

Great viewing is available from the Southwark and Millennium bridges, as well as from the farther away but equally impressive Vauxhall and Lambeth bridges.

Greenwich Park

Greenwich is one of South London's largest parks that offers breathtaking vistas. The official fireworks show, as well as numerous other ones happening all throughout London, will be visible to you.

