Madhya Pradesh: Bhasma Aarti performed at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on 5th Monday of Sawan

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 7 : 'Bhasma Aarti' for Lord Shiva was performed early morning with all the customs at the famous Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on the fifth Monday of 'Sawan' month.

'Bhasma aarti' (offering with ashes) is a famous ritual here and is performed during the 'Brahma Muhurta' between around 3:30 and 5:30 in the morning.

Prior to performing the Bhasma Aarti, the priests of the temple offered milk, curd, honey, sugar, and fruit juice to Lord Shiva.

Post that, the deity was decked with sandalwood, abir, gulal, dry fruits, and other offerings.

Along with this, several devotees also offered prayers of the deity at the famous Gauri-Shankar temple in Chandni Chowk, New Delhi on the fifth Monday of 'Sawan' month.

'Sawan' also known as 'Shravan' is the fifth month of the Hindu lunar calendar, and is considered one of the holiest months. Every Monday during this period is regarded as a highly auspicious time to fast and seek the blessings of Lord Shiva.

According to religious beliefs, Shravan month is considered to be the favorite month of Lord Shiva. It is believed that by worshipping Lord Shiva in this period, one gets immediate relief from their troubles. This year Sawan will last for 59 days, from July 4 to August 31.

