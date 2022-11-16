Magnetic Fields announces additions to its programme for 2022 edition

New Delhi, Nov 16 After a two-year break, Magnetic Fields, one of the most distinctive festivals in the world for its fusion of traditional arts and modern culture, makes a comeback with programming that is both nostalgic for the past and forward-looking in its approach.

Magnetic Fields' 2022 edition aims to highlight new age innovations, oral traditions, and music from regions other than Europe.

Jameson Connects South Stage

Launched in 2019 as a festival commission and residency, Fieldlines returns for a second round, this time featuring the Biate tribe, among the oldest hill tribes in North East India. Fieldlines: The Forgotten Songs Collective feat. Vinayaka & Biate is a collaboration between Magnetic Fields and Rest of My Family, a social-work-through-art organisation that set up The Forgotten Songs Collective with electronica producer Vinayaka.

'Fieldlines: The Forgotten Songs Collective

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor