Maha Ashtami 2025: Significance of Durga Ashtami, Kanya Pujan Rituals and Auspicious Timings on the 8th Day of Navratri

According to the Devi Bhagavata Purana, the importance of worshipping young girls during Sharadiya Navratri is emphasised. Kanya Pujan is performed on Ashtami and Navami, where nine girls—considered symbols of the nine forms of Goddess Durga are invited, along with a boy, who is regarded as a form of Bhairava. It is believed that devotees who perform these rituals with devotion and worship girls receive the Goddess’s special blessings.

On the eighth day of Navratri, Mahagauri, the eighth form of Goddess Durga, is worshipped. This year, Maha Ashtami, also known as Durga Ashtami, falls on Tuesday, September 30. Adding to its significance, Shobhan Yoga is also forming on this day.

Maha Ashtami Date

According to the Vedic calendar, the Ashtami of the Shukla Paksha (bright fortnight) of the month of Ashwin begins at 4:31 pm on September 29 and ends at 6:06 pm on September 30, 2025. Therefore, Maha Ashtami will be celebrated on September 30.

Auspicious Time for Kanya Pujan on Ashtami

Early Morning: 5:01 am to 6:13 am

Second Muhurta: 10:41 am to 12:11 pm

Abhijit Muhurta: 11:47 am to 12:35 pm

Also Read | Durga Puja festival begins by Bengali Association in Bajajnagar.

On the eighth day of Navratri (Maha Ashtami), early morning 'aarti' was performed at temples across the country. Devotees from several districts of Uttar Pradesh, including Prayagraj and Ayodhya, visit the temple on the occasion of Maha Ashtami in the early morning to perform Aarti. Devotees gathered in huge numbers at the temples to take part in the 'aarti' and offer prayers to Goddess Durga.

#WATCH | Ayodhya, UP | Aarti is being performed at Badi Devkali Devi Temple on the occassion of Maha Ashtami pic.twitter.com/kWfv9vFiEO — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2025

The eighth day of the Navratri festival is dedicated to the eighth form of Maa Durga - Maa Mahagauri, a symbol of purity, serenity and tranquillity. The festival of Navratri honours the defeat of the demon Mahishasura and the triumph of good over evil. The 10th day of Sharad Navratri is celebrated as Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami.

The 9-day-long festival of Shardiya Navratri is intended for worshipping Maa Durga and her nine avatars, known as Navdurga. Navratri means 'nine nights' in Sanskrit. Hindus observe a total of four Navratris throughout the year.