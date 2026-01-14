Makar Sankranti 2026: Why Is Kinkrant Considered an Inauspicious Day? Know the Mythological Reasons

Makar Sankranti is celebrated on 14th January and the next day of Sankranti their is a occasion called Kinkrant. According to the Hindu calendar, the Sankranti festival lasts for three days: the first day is 'Bhoghi', the second day is 'Sankrant', and the third day is 'Kinkrant'. Know let's understand what is Kinkrant.

According to mythology, on the day of Sankranti, Goddess Sankranti slayed a demon named 'Sankrasur'. The following day, Sankranti slayed another extremely powerful and cruel demon named 'Kinkar'. This day is called 'Kinkrant' to commemorate this victory.

Why is Kinkrant considered an 'inauspicious' day?

There is a belief in society that Kinkrant is an inauspicious day for auspicious activities. There are several reasons behind this:

1. Day of War: This day was a day of war and destruction, therefore, starting any new auspicious work is avoided on this day.

2. Period of Caution: The period of Sankranti is a period of transition. During this time, changes occur in nature, so people in ancient times avoided long journeys or important tasks on this day.

3. Day of Rest: After the hustle and bustle of Bhoghi and Sankranti, this day is considered a day of rest for housewives and others.

What to do on Kinkrant?

Worship of the Goddess: Since this day commemorates the victory over a demon, the Goddess should be worshipped with devotion.

Haldi-Kumkum: From Makar Sankranti to Rathasaptami, married women traditionally hold Haldi-Kumkum ceremonies, a custom observed in Kinkrant and many other regions. During this cold season, donating food, clothes, or warm garments to those in need is considered auspicious.

Therefore, except for starting new ventures, this day is considered auspicious for performing prayers, rituals, and acts of charity!