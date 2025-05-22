Malaika Arora Shares Unique Morning Hack to Reduce Face Puffiness Without Ice

In morning when we getup we have puffiness on our face , because of which our whole day feels wasted. Now many of us use different tricks and hacks to get rid of puffiness instantly. Many apply ice to their face to reduce swelling by dipping it in a bowl of ice water. However, Malaika avoids this due to her sinus problem, which ice can exacerbate.



Bollywood actress Malaika Arora is known for her fashion and fitness. She is also the praised for her skin care routine. Malaika who is quite active on social media recently shared a solution of how to get rid of the facial puffiness that we have after getting up. Malaika said, 'It often happens that when I wake up, my face looks swollen. Many people apply ice to reduce the swelling on the face. They put ice in a bowl and dip their face in it for some time. But I do not do that'. Malaika said that she has a sinus problem. In such a situation, using ice can worsen the problem.

While giving solution Malaika said, 'I follow a simple solution to reduce the swelling on the face. For this, you will need two rubber bands. In the morning, take two rubber bands and tie them around your ears. This remedy reduces the swelling on your face a lot. Your skin will look tighter. The tighter you tie the rubber band, the more benefits you will get. Because it pulls the skin.'

In the video, Malaika further said, 'This remedy is beneficial because there are lymph nodes around your ears and neck. Which help reduce swelling and remove toxins from the body. When you tie a rubber band on your ears, it increases the lymph drainage process. In this way, you can tie the rubber band for some time before applying makeup. After some time, you will see that the swelling on your face has reduced.'