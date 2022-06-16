Malaika Arora turns author, announces first book on nutrition

Malaika Arora is all set to add another feather to her cap. She is all set to become an author. Malaika announced her debut book on Thursday, sharing that it was going to be all about nutrition. Malaika, who serves as a judge on reality show India's Best Dancer, will be sharing her wellness tips in the book.The book will tell readers about what Malaika eats on a regular basis. It will also touch upon some key food topics, like the relationship between eating right and overall well-being, the challenges associated with food deprivation, the process of mastering discipline in eating with a guide on how to follow a good nutrition plan that aligns well your fitness goals.

Opening up about her decision to write a book, Malaika Arora said, "My goal has always been to facilitate ideas around health and wellness. The book will help us share our insights with people at large. I personally believe in the comprehensive well-being of our body. Concentrating on just one, does not support the other. So the idea is to promote good health inside out and we have barely scratched the surface as of now."In 2021, Malaika also launched her delivery-only food service Nude Bowls by Malaika, in which she curated a menu for health-conscious people.The book is being agented by The Sunflower Seeds literary consulting. Speaking about the project, Preeti Chaturvedi, said, “Health is a huge focus for the Indian readers. Malaika’s overall level of fitness is a testimony to the principles of healthy eating that she lives by. While her followers have engaged with her on social media, the book will offer them a unique opportunity to understand the concept and details of healthy living in much greater detail in Malaika’s terms.”

