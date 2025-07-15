Mangalagaur 2025: Dates, Rituals, and Significance of Festival for Newly Married Women During Shravan

During Shravan month, married Maharashtrian women celebrate Mangalagaur till next five years. This is celebrated on the Tuesday of Shravan month. In morning newly wedded girl worship lord shiva and Parvati and in the evening women gettoghter to play games, sing songs. This year, Shravan (Shravan 2025) is starting on July 25, while the first Mangalagaur will be on July 29. on same day their is nag Panchami. In the past, married women revered the serpent god as a brother and prayed for his blessings. While formal Nagpujan rituals weren't performed, they would draw rangoli on mats and worship at home. The day before, they would apply Mehendi, and the celebration involved wearing new clothes and jewelry. This year, the first Mangalagaur happens to fall on the same day, so the excitement is sure to be doubled!

Dates of Mangalagaur

July 29,

August 5

August 12

August 19

How to prepare?

Angarak Chaturthi falls on August 12, 2025, so the menu should accommodate those fasting. Today, Mangalagaur celebrations have evolved from intimate home gatherings to large-scale events in rented halls. Since many attendees are unfamiliar with the traditional games and songs, women's groups are often hired to perform them. The new bride's decorations and riddles remain a focal point. These newly married girls are called Vashilya . In order to ensure good fortune, for the first five years after marriage, Mangalagauri is worshipped regularly, kept awake, the goddess is worshipped and prayed for her blessings. In the morning, there is worship and in the evening, there is a program of games, dances and songs.

Mangalagaur is a celebration where a newly married woman begins by bathing and worshiping idols of Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva. The ritual involves sixteen steps, followed by a prayer (Aarti) and distribution of blessed food (Prasad). A meal is served to those attending. Traditionally, the night is spent awake (Jagaran), playing games and singing songs such as Latya Bai Latya Sarangi Latya and Athud Kel Gathud Kel. Women observing the fast wear nine-colored clothes along with traditional nose rings and jewelry. Common games include Batwaghool and Fugdi, with about 110 games played in total, including 21 kinds of Fugdi and 6 types of Agota Pagota. These games offer exercise and promote flexibility. In the past, they provided enjoyment and social interaction for women mainly occupied with housework. Women sing songs together while playing.

Mangalagaur focuses on being active, energetic, and enjoying the community, rather than intense physical activity. Nowadays, husbands also join in, playing games and throwing balloons with their wives, celebrated by the women present. The festive mood is boosted by photos, videos, and social media. Although work commitments might make staying up for the vigil difficult for some, they still value the happiness it brings. If you plan to attend a Mangalagaur, think about buying a Nauvari saree, a nath (nose ring), and jewelry, and maybe practice some of the traditional games!