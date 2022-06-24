New Delhi, June 24 Ensemble India and Payal Khandwala are proud to present a collaborative collection to commemorate Ensemble's 35th anniversary, reflecting Payal's design aesthetic of marrying Art with Fashion for modern Indian women and Ensemble's ethos of presenting Indian crafts in a contemporary light.

Ensemble has been working with PayalKhandwala for nearly a decade, and this collection is an ode to their journey together. Ensemble gets a poetic ride through rich colorscapes, complete with maximalist prints on luxe fabrics.

Consider one-shoulder drapes with micro-pleated details and bohemian vibes, billowy printed shirts for daytime occasions, pleated saris with dramatic prints, and more. The capsule includes versatile classics that can be worn separately and then passed down as heirlooms to the next generation.

"I love how Payal's design vocabulary has evolved over the years. You can see the artist in her in the way she combines colours and her graphics. The identity of a PayalKhandwalawoman is very synergistic with the Ensemble woman - very stylised, free thinking and independent. We are thrilled that our relationship has gone from strength to strength and this collection is a real testament to that," says Tina Tahiliani Parikh, CEO Ensemble India

"We visualised an exclusive palette, in a continuation of Release 7, to celebrate 35 years of Ensemble being stalwarts in the design industry. The strong colours are an ode to Tina and her team, a definitive voice in the fashion landscape of India today. Wishing Ensemble many more decades of style and success!" Says Designer Payal Khandwala.

The collection is live on www.ensembleindia.com and also available at Ensemble's Khan Market store in New Delhi.

