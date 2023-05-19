Men deserve TLC, too!

By life

New Delhi, May 19 Men's skincare is no longer limited to herbal soap and spiciness after shaving. Self-care and grooming are rapidly becoming more important to males due to their fast-paced way of life, increased exposure to heat, and pollution. Men are more actively involved in self-care and grooming regimens today and are more conscious of the demands of their skin.



It's time to pause, recharge and enjoy while you elevate your daily skin routine. Practising a simply thought-out men's skincare regime is essential to self-care and love.

Here are a few recommendations to add a dose of #mazzekifreshness to your everyday regime by ITC Fiama:

Cleansing: Be it a hectic lifestyle, intense work pressure or everyday stress, a shower is the first step to starting your morning afresh or unwinding after a long day. Making it fun helps to disengage from life's cacophony and relax. With its refreshing skin feel, the new Fiama Men Charcoal & Grapefruit gel bar and shower gel add to this new-age shower experience, elevating the everyday bathing experience!

Sunscreen: Whoever said we should use sunscreen only before leaving home was wrong! Applying sunscreen adds extra layers of protection from harmful pollutants. Choosing the right sunscreen is a must, as pollution particles like dust, ash and pollen are smaller than the average skin pore and adhere to the oil on the skin, resulting in blocked pores and even breakouts. Ensure your sunscreen is non-oily and suitable for your skin type.

Balanced Diet: Last but not least, eat right, and feel right! Having a diet rich in minerals and vitamins will keep you healthy inside and out. Fresh juices, fruits and vegetables are high in antioxidants and act as good fillers between meals

Hydrate: Always keep yourself and your skin hydrated. Ample water intake is a necessity to avoid dehydration. To prevent greasy skin, apply a light moisturizer to keep the skin hydrated and light during the day. A hydrating moisturiser will prevent your skin from cracking up due to poor air quality

Work out: Adding some activity to your daily routine can really help boost your energy, releasing endorphins that will make you and your skin look and feel better! The gym is not the only place to get that rush, a long run or jog, or a short hike followed by a cool shower will help elevate your mood and enhance your freshness quotient!

A skincare routine is now becoming a must for all to keep skin from early ageing or dullness. Follow these steps, and both your skin and wallet will thank you loads for it.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor