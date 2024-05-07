Indian entrepreneur and philanthropist Mona Patel made her debut on the Met Gala 2024 red carpet, stunning everyone with her 'mechanical butterflies' look. Styled by the talented American stylist Law Roach, her beautiful and unique ensemble has left onlookers speechless. Famous American Stylish Law Roach is the mastermind behind Mona Patel's striking appearance.

Who is Law Roach?

Law Roach is a renowned American fashion stylist, well-known for his work with high-profile celebrities and his innovative approach to fashion. He has styled numerous A-list celebrities, including Zendaya, Ariana Grande, and Celine Dion, and has earned a reputation for his ability to create striking and memorable looks on red carpets and other high-profile events.

While Law Roach is widely recognized for his styling skills, the specific dress known as "The Butterfly Dress" is attributed to another designer. Law Roach gained significant attention for his collaboration with various celebrities, but he did not design "The Butterfly Dress" for Mona Patel. Instead, it was the iconic fashion designer Thierry Mugler who created the original butterfly-themed dress, famously worn by Zendaya at the 2019 Met Gala. This dress became iconic for its intricate design and butterfly wings that opened and closed.

Who is Mona Patel?

Mona Patel is an Indian fashion entrepreneur and philanthropist who made a remarkable debut at the Met Gala 2024, stunning attendees with her mesmerizing butterfly gown designed by Iris Van Herpen. Born in Vadodara, Gujarat, Mona Patel pursued her education in the United States and later established a successful entrepreneurial career, founding multiple companies across various industries. She is also known for her non-profit organization, Couture For Cause, which combines fashion with philanthropy to support charitable causes.