Monsoon Health Alert: Home Remedies to Treat Cold, Cough and Throat Infections Naturally

The monsoon season has began earlier than expected and so the health problems related to that. During these days, the problem of cold and flu continues. Once you get a cold, you don't feel like doing anything. Body aches and fever are also most common things during rainy season may occur. To alleviate persistent cold and flu symptoms, consider these home remedies.

Garlic: If your ear hurts during rainy days, then there is a possibility that you have a throat infection, which can cause you to have a cold and cough. In such a case, take some garlic cloves, crush them, tie them in a cloth and place them on top of your ear. Be careful that they do not go into your ear.

Crush 4-5 garlic cloves and roast them in ghee and eat them. This is an easy remedy for cold and cough. Apart from this, taking the juice of 4 garlic cloves, 2 tomatoes and one lemon and drinking it helps in getting rid of the infection. Similarly, you can make a soup of garlic and tomatoes together and drink it with a little salt.

Turmeric: Turmeric is very useful for a sore throat. Since turmeric is basically an antiseptic, it does not allow the infection to spread. Drink a glass of hot milk with a pinch of turmeric and sugar or honey. This milk cures cold and cough and also gives you energy throughout the day. Turmeric tea also cures cold and cough.

For this tea, boil a small spoon of turmeric in four cups of water. Strain it after 10 minutes and squeeze a little honey and lemon into it and drink it. You can also use basil leaves while boiling it.

Ayurvedic decoction: Like turmeric tea, a decoction of herbal tea, ginger, cloves, black pepper and cinnamon cures cold and cough, and also increases the body's immunity.

How to make the decoction?

Boil four cardamom pods, black peppercorns, cloves, fresh ginger and a small piece of cinnamon in a pot of water for 10-15 minutes on low heat. Cover the pot while boiling. Then strain this mixture and drink it hot. Add a little honey to sweeten it. Boil 10-15 basil leaves in one and a half cups of water. After ten minutes, strain this mixture and mix a teaspoon of lemon juice in it. Vitamin C and basil in this boost your immunity.