Monsoon Health Tips: How to Protect Children From Infections During Rainy Season

As soon as season change the first person to get ill is children as they are easily prone to infection. In such a situation, they get cold, cough and also get fever. During these days, both young and old get sick due to viral infections, bacteria and fungal infections. Along with cold and flu, the risk of diseases like dengue, diarrhea, malaria also increases.

Children whose immunity is already weak, suffer more during these days. But if you follow some tips in advance, you can save your children from getting sick. Dr. Raman Kumar, while talking to The Health Site.com, has given some simple tips which will help your child to be immune during rainy days.

Hygiene care: It is very important to take care of the cleanliness of the house to keep the health of children good. These days, germs and harmful bacteria spread everywhere in the house. Mosquitoes enter homes. Therefore, cleanliness is very important to prevent the risk of these things. When children come from outside, wash their feet well, wash their hands well. Also, sanitize their toys or things from time to time.

Give warm water: The main cause of various diseases during the rainy season is contaminated water. Small children are more affected by this. In such a situation, they should be given warm water to drink during these days. Doing so reduces the risk of infection. It also reduces the problem of cold. Also, give warm water in their school bottles.

Nutritious diet: During rainy days, small children should be given nutritious food without giving anything to eat. Do not give oily, fried, spicy foods. The diet should contain vitamin C, protein, zinc and other minerals. If unhealthy foods are given, stomach problems can occur.