Monsoon Health Tips: How to Protect Yourself from Dengue This Rainy Season

As the monsoon season sets in, the risk of mosquito-borne diseases has started to rise sharply. With COVID-19 cases also showing signs of resurgence, public health concerns have intensified for both citizens and authorities. The early arrival of rains has led to the accumulation of stagnant water in various areas, creating ideal breeding grounds for mosquitoes. As a result, illnesses such as malaria, dengue, and chikungunya are seeing a spike.

Recently, several cases of dengue have been reported, including Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi, who is said to have contracted the virus. In this scenario, it's crucial to take preventive measures to safeguard yourself and your family from dengue.

Precautions to Prevent Dengue: