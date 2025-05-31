Monsoon Health Tips: How to Protect Yourself from Dengue This Rainy Season
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: May 31, 2025 20:41 IST2025-05-31T20:38:48+5:302025-05-31T20:41:19+5:30
As the monsoon season sets in, the risk of mosquito-borne diseases has started to rise sharply. With COVID-19 cases ...
As the monsoon season sets in, the risk of mosquito-borne diseases has started to rise sharply. With COVID-19 cases also showing signs of resurgence, public health concerns have intensified for both citizens and authorities. The early arrival of rains has led to the accumulation of stagnant water in various areas, creating ideal breeding grounds for mosquitoes. As a result, illnesses such as malaria, dengue, and chikungunya are seeing a spike.
Recently, several cases of dengue have been reported, including Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi, who is said to have contracted the virus. In this scenario, it's crucial to take preventive measures to safeguard yourself and your family from dengue.
Precautions to Prevent Dengue:
- Prevent Mosquito Bites: Dengue is spread by the Aedes aegypti mosquito. To stay protected, the foremost step is to avoid mosquito bites. Aedes mosquitoes breed in stagnant water, so ensure that rainwater does not collect around your home—in the yard, balcony, terrace, or other open spaces.
- Dress Children Appropriately: Always keep children fully clothed. Long sleeves and pants significantly reduce the chance of mosquito bites, especially during early morning and late evening hours when mosquitoes are most active.
- Check Plant Pots Regularly: Water often collects in the trays under potted plants, making them a breeding ground for mosquitoes. Empty these trays daily and ensure proper drainage.
- Clean Water Containers Frequently: If you store water at home, empty and scrub the containers thoroughly every two to three days. This simple habit drastically lowers the risk of mosquito breeding.
- Maintain Cleanliness and Declutter: Keep your home clean and clutter-free. Piles of unused items can become mosquito hiding spots. Clear out unnecessary objects, especially from corners and under furniture.