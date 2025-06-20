Monsoon Tips: How to Protect Wooden Furniture and Doors from Moisture, DIY Tips

The monsoon season often brings household problems. Wooden doors and windows swell due to moisture, becoming stiff and difficult to open or close properly. This can be frustrating, leading to doors that stick, require force to move, and creak loudly. If your doors and windows are affected by the rain, consider these simple solutions.

What to do if wooden doors and windows are warped due to rain?

1. If the doors and windows are warped due to rain, then one option is to take sandpaper and rub the edges of the doors a little. This will reduce the swelling of the doors and they will open faster.

2. Swollen doors can also be fixed properly with the help of olive oil. To do this, take olive oil and apply it on all three edges of the doors and rub that area.

3. Doors that get rained on directly during the monsoon or doors and windows that get jammed every time during the monsoon, should be polished once before the monsoon starts. Polishing doors at home is very easy. Even after polishing, doors do not swell.

4. Regularly oil the hinges that are attached to the frame of the doors. This will reduce the creaking sound coming from the door.