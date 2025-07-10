Morning Fatigue and Puffy Face? These Could Be Early Signs of Thyroid Problems

Many people get tired of waking up in the morning. But when you wake up and feel tired, your face is puffy, or your mood swings, it is not just laziness. Your body may be warning you of a problem. Often people ignore the things they see in the morning, and then a bigger problem comes to the fore. These can be the initial symptoms of thyroid. If you also feel these things when you wake up in the morning, then you should be alert in time.

Morning fatigue and lethargy: If you feel tired in the morning even after getting a good night's sleep for 8 hours, you do not want to get up and your body feels heavy, then this may be a sign of hypothyroidism.

Swelling on the face and eyes: If your face looks puffy or you see swelling under your eyes when you wake up in the morning, do not ignore it. This is a common symptom of thyroid.

Hair loss and dry skin: If the thyroid problem is not treated, hair loss starts and the skin becomes dry and lifeless. The change is especially noticeable when taking a shower in the morning.

Mood swings and irritability: Getting angry for no reason in the morning, feeling depressed for no reason, or not paying attention to anything, can be signs of mental fatigue. Mental fatigue is caused by changes in the thyroid.

Weight loss or gain: Sudden weight gain or loss for no reason can be a sign of thyroid. If you do not feel hungry or have a lot of it when you wake up in the morning, you should get tested on time.

Do not ignore the signs that you see when you wake up in the morning. Thyroid disease gradually weakens the body from within. But if you get information about it on time and get proper treatment, it can be controlled.