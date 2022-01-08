Most fascinating OTT trailers to be released

New Delhi, Jan 8 The increased number of current cases suggests that binge-watching our favourite movies or series on OTTs is the ideal way to get our fix of entertainment. We've gathered a list of some of the best OTT releases whose trailers have been released in the last few days to make your decision easier this season.

Check out the list, which includes everything from a rib-tickling comedy to a detective series to a supernatural mystery.

Archive 81

Mamoudou Athie, a video archivist, is tasked with restoring a recently acquired collection of videotapes that have been damaged by fire. Because the commodities are so fragile, the task is expected to be done at a remote research centre. As the artist gets started on his task, he comes across a possessed tape. A mysterious character appears in an old movie about a structure and turns his life upside down. The trailer is available on Netflix India's official YouTube channel from January 14.

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, one of the most intriguing trailers released recently, tells the narrative of a young man

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor