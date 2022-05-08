Mother's Day 2022: Everything you need to know about special day

Mother's Day is a one-of-a-kind holiday that honours all mothers, who are often forgotten for their contributions. It's a day to honour all mothers' incalculable and selfless contributions to their children's success. It's also a day to give thanks for that.

There is one human relationship that effortlessly outperforms all others. It's the bond that exists between a mother and her children, which is priceless because nothing compares to a mother's unwavering love, commitment, and devotion that she gives to her children. From the moment a child is born, the mother works tirelessly to ensure that her children are safe at all times and that their personalities are shaped to help them overcome obstacles in life. Mother's Day is commemorated to honour all moms' contributions.

The date

Mother's Day is celebrated in a number of countries worldwide. However, not all countries celebrate it on the same day. It is observed on the second Sunday in May in numerous countries. India is one such country. In India, Mother's Day is on May 8 this year.

Historical context and significance

While mothers have always held a unique position in Indian culture, the idea of honouring Mother's Day was originally proposed in the early 1900s. According to some versions, Mother's Day was first observed in 1908 by a woman called Anna Jarvis in the United States, in honour of her mother, who had died three years previously. Several parts of the United States began honouring this day within a few years. It was made a national holiday by US President Woodrow Wilson in 1914.

Celebrations

People attempt to make sure that their mother is happy and enjoys her life regardless of when this day is observed around the world. They may surprise her with gifts, take her out to dinner, or even prepare a meal for her at home.

