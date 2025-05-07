Mother's Day 2025: 5 Things You Can do For Your Mom To Make Her Feel Special
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: May 7, 2025 17:49 IST2025-05-07T17:47:03+5:302025-05-07T17:49:58+5:30
A mother always knows how to love her child, without expecting anything in return. She works hard day and night to create us who we are. She was awake when you had your exam. She becomes a protective shield when no one was standing with you. Think, last time you thanked her for her efforts. Think last time you took her for a date to make her feel special...If you have not done any of the above things, there is a fair chance as the whole world will be celebrating Mother's day.
On every second Sunday of May whole world celebrates Mother's Day to hounour the efforts of our mother. So on this day you can do some special things that can make her feel special.
- Be a Good Listener: Our mother always makes sure our voice is heard; the same way, she also feels that there should be someone who can listen to her problems. So go ask her, connect with her.
- Spend Quality Time Together: Plan a fun day out such as going to a movie, visiting a café, taking a peaceful nature walk, or simply sitting and talking with her to show how much she means to you.
- Pamper Her: Cook her favorite breakfast or a full meal, treat her to a relaxing spa day or massage, or plan a cozy movie night at home or out at the theater.
- Give Thoughtful Gifts: Surprise her with flowers, a meaningful piece of jewelry, a gift card to her favorite restaurant, or a personalized gift like a scrapbook or a handmade friendship bracelet.
- Bake for Her: Bake her favorite cake or cookies, adding a personal touch like a heart shape or icing message to make it extra special