Mothers Day 2025: Surprise Your Mom with These Easy and Delicious Snack Recipes

Mother's day will be celebrated all over the world on second Sunday of May and this year it will be celebrated on may 11. If you are thinking of cooking something special for your mom, here are few recipes.

Dabeli : It is a mixture of Soft potato filling which includes spices including coriander, cumin, fennel, cinnamon, and dry red chilies, and tamarind chutney. Once the mixture is ready you can fill the mixture in Pav bhaji pav. Then coat assembled dabeli in sev and toast in butter until it is golden brown.

Tip: Instant Dabeli Masala is available in market, which can make your work simpler.

Sev Puri: Sev Puri is a simple dish for which you just need boil potatoes, chopped onions, tomato's, Tamarind chutney, Pudina (Mint )chutney and sev. You just need to assemble all the ingredients in Pani Puri's puri and you are good to go.

Russian Sandwich: For Russian sandwich we need brown bread, Cucumber slices, Pickles, Hard-boiled eggs (optional for a vegetarian version), Radishes, Fresh herbs (dill, parsley), Mayonnaise or sour cream, Salt and pepper.

Instructions: Spread mayonnaise or sour cream on the bread. Layer with cucumber slices, pickles, radishes, and herbs. If using, add sliced boiled eggs. Season with salt and pepper.Top with a second bread slice, cut, and enjoy.

Pasta: Cook your favorite pasta in salted boiling water until al dente. While it cooks, heat some olive oil in a pan, then add minced garlic and saute until fragrant. You can add chopped tomatoes, vegetables, or cooked vegetables of your choice, and cook until tender. Drain the pasta, then toss it into the pan with the sauce. Mix well, add salt, pepper, and herbs like basil or oregano to taste.

Tip: For extra flavor, sprinkle with grated Parmesan cheese.

Vada Pav : Home made Vada pav can be best gift for your mom here's how you can make it.

Boil potatoes, smash with the help of a smasher, and keep them separate. On the other hand, grind ginger, garlic, and green chilies; make a tadka, add curry leaves in it and switch off the gas, and mix all mixture in smashed potatoes and salt as per taste. Make thick batter of gram floor and add salt as per taste . Now make small balls of potatoes and put it into thick batter of gram floor and then deep fry the vada.