New Delhi, May 8 The specially conceptualised and freshly created, never before exhibited life-size figurative sculptures, seated/placed/installed on distinctly imagined shapes and forms, are open to touch, feel, sense and experience from all angles and perspectives.

The sculptures and installations address a wide range of topics, including love and bonding, ecology and digital connectivity, gender and society, and spirituality and mythology. The moulded magic exhibition represents contemporary times by incorporating life-size figures into multiple media, new trends and techniques.

Shibani and Uday Chawla conceptualised this project, which revolves around life-size seated figurative sculptures for open spaces, with opportunities for viewers to interact with and absorb them. During their travels around the world, they were inspired by the outdoor public sculptures they saw in European cities and parks. For me, the fact that such works are deeply rooted within the living culture of India was the primary impetus for agreeing to curate the 'Moulded Magic: Sculpture on a Bench' exhibition, aside from my own experiences with sculptures in public spaces in Western cities.

The emphasis has been on creating magic with moulded and unique solid sculptures seated on benches. The artists chose whether to use a single figure, couples, or groups seated on variously shaped benches. The main sculpture/s are made of solid bronze or other alloys, whereas the benches are made of a variety of materials ranging from bronze to carved wood to steel or other mixed and industrial materials. And the result is this exciting collection of thirteen different sculptors' interpretations of a single concept. The sculptures, created in a variety of media, modes and manifestations, reflect each artist's distinct aesthetics and expertise.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor