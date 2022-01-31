Mouni Roy's mehendi look a notch higher

New Delhi, Jan 31 The Mehendi ceremony marks the official start of your wedding festivities, and as a bride you must make every effort to ring in your celebrations in style. Mouni Roy draws our attention to her avant-garde attire. Whatever is the occasion, the girl always gets it right! Even during the Mehendi ceremony, the blushing bride looked stunning with minimal makeup and open hair.

Mouni stepped out in a yellow lehenga with a backless choli and blouse that featured seashell details and ogle-worthy cascading tassels. Her stunning jewellery set ceremonies had a modern feel to them. The actress made a super-stylish choice, selecting the ensemble from designer Payal Singhal's exquisite collection.

The vibrant outfit perfectly complemented the celebratory mood. Of course, it wasn't just any old lehenga. In fact, it came with a number of eye-catching features. While the lehenga skirt was minimally embellished with mukaish details, the blouse was the true focal point of her ensemble.

Keeping her make-up minimal and jewellery elegant, she grabbed many eyeballs.

