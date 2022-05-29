Mughal Inspired Jewellery

New Delhi, May 29 Founded in 1897 in Jaipur, India, the Sangeeta Boochra label is known for its fearless jewellery. Designer Payal Singhal is known for her creative India modern collaborations and unique partnerships year after year. Together they unveil the 'Sangeeta Boochra x Payal Singhal' collection of jewellery designed in collaboration with the Jaipur Fashion Week.

"I'm happy to present 'Zaiwar' with Sangeeta Boochra as we both have researched different techniques and crafts from across India as well as the expertise of our artisans to fuse our like-minded design philosophy to create this jewellery line which is versatile while being an ode to our heritage," said Payal Singhal .

Sangeeta Boochra's brand DNA is a blend of rustic bohemia and the luxurious elements of Indian heritage, similar to Payal Singhal's brand DNA of approaching tradition with a renewed contemporary outlook.

"We were looking for the perfect amalgamation of the old and the new, that perfect blend of traditional and contemporary. Designs that could go on to tell tales of heritage yet, be a part of the modern design aesthetic. Payal has a unique design sensibility for infusing traditional Indian & Mughal techniques with modern Indian wear. The two brands together have tried to bring forward quintessential pieces that could go on to be heirlooms," said by Abhineet Boochra, Co-Founder, Sangeeta Boochra.

'Zaiwar' uses kundan, silver, and inlay work pieces to create a line of contemporary, elevated everyday jewels for the #PSGirl. Each design in this 50-piece capsule collection combines something old with something new - an aesthetic with which both brands are familiar. The collection's design concept was to allow modern connoisseurs to wear their heritage on their sleeve every day, from work to brunch to cocktail evenings and travel!

The 50-piece collection includes everything you need to complete your look, including silver handcrafted Necklaces, Chokers, Rings, Earrings, and Pendants with techniques such as gold plated inlay work, Kundan motifs, semi-precious stones, and pearls.

