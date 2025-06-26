Muharram 2025 Date in India: Islamic New Year 1447 Hijri Begins After Crescent Moon Sighted

The crescent moon of Muharram 2025 was sighted in India on Thursday, June 26, and the Islamic new year 1447 Hijri has begun. The day of Ashura will be observed on July 6, 2025, on the tenth day of Muharram. On Ashura's day, people keep fasting. Hijri New Year 1447, also known as the Islamic New Year, is observed in memory of Imam Hassan and Imam Hussain (PBUH), and their sacrifices are deeply mourned. Following the sighting of the Muharram 2025 moon in Saudi Arabia, the Islamic New Year has officially begun. The moon was sighted on June 25 after evening prayers, and the first day of Muharram was declared on June 26 in KSA.

Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh: ADM (Administration) Gaurav Dayal Upadhyay said, "Muharram will begin on June 27 and the Kanwar Yatra will start from July 11. Keeping these events in mind, all necessary preparations across the district have been initiated."

Superintendent of Police Iraj Raja said, "In the coming days, we have several festivals — for instance, the Jagannath Rath Yatra, which is tomorrow. After that, Muharram will be observed, followed by the holy month of Shravan, during which festivals like Shivratri and the Mondays of Shravan draw large gatherings of devotees. All organizers have been given proper directions and guidelines to ensure smooth conduct of these events."

Muharram is considered one of the holiest months in Islam. It is one of the four sacred months during which war and violence are strictly prohibited. The month is dedicated to peace, devotion, charity, and self-reflection. During Muharram, it is believed that Imam Hussain and his companions were martyred in the tragedy of Karbala due to hunger and thirst. For this, a large number of people gather for Tazia (procession) and mourn. During that time, they remember the events of Karbala and mostly Shia community practices like chest beating.