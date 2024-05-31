Mumbai Among Top 10 Food Cities in the World for 2024

Indian food is world-renowned for its diversity and unique flavor. The city of Mumbai is one of the prime spots for food lovers to revel in the culinary wonders of India. The city has received yet another nod for its delicious offerings.

Also Read | Health Tips: Benefits of Drinking Bay Leaf Water Every Morning on Empty Stomach

Known as a food, lifestyle, and entertainment guide, Time Out recently released a list of the world's top 20 cities for food. Mumbai City has secured the eighth position on this list. Vada-Pav is deemed as the city's must-try meal!

A report on the website of Time Out reads: "Mumbaikars are rightly proud of their city's food scene, scoring it the highest for quality of all cities surveyed". Mumbai is also a step ahead in terms of food diversity. Among the numerous dishes, the leading dishes of the city are Manchurian, Butter Chicken, and, of course, Mumbai's Vada pav, along with green chutney.

Apart from Mumbai, Naples in Italy is at the top of the list. It is followed by Johannesburg, Lima, Ho Chi Minh City, Beijing, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Mumbai, Dubai and Portland.

The following is a list of the top 20 cities in terms of food:

1. Naples (Italy)

2. Johannesburg (South Africa)

3. Lima (Peru)

4. Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam)

5. Beijing (China)

6. Bangkok (Thailand)

7. Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia)

8. Mumbai (India)

9. Dubai (UAE)

10. Portland (Oregon)

11. Liverpool (England)

12. Medellín (Columbia)

13. Seville (Spain)

14. Porto (Portugal)

15. Marrakesh (Morocco)

16. Lyon (France)

17. Sydney (Australia)

18. Montreal (UN)

19. Osaka (Japan)

20. Copenhagen (Denmark)