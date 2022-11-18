Mumbai's Foodlink debuts in the NCR region

New Delhi, Nov 18 Bollywood A-listers Richa Chadda and Ali Fazal's Mumbai wedding reception was catered by Foodlink Catering, a company renowned for its opulence and high-profile.

The couple desired an environmentally friendly wedding celebration with as little harm to the environment as possible, therefore the wedding reception and meal preparations were made with that in mind. The eclectic menu was thoughtfully chosen, taking into account the preferences of the bride and groom as well as the demographics of the guests. Whether it was Indian or other cuisine, there was something on the menu to satisfy every palate. From Gourmet Kulchas, South Indian Korma, Burrito Bowls, and custom pizzas to Thai, Italian, and Hong Kong street food.

On another successful celebrity wedding, Sanjay Vazirani - CEO of Foodlink shared "I am glad to see the growing environmental consciousness of couples & families to opt for green weddings. Celebrities enjoy a lot of influence which naturally comes with social responsibility and I applaud Richa & Ali for the thought of having an environmentally friendly wedding celebration. It's been a growing trend and at Foodlink we ensure that the smallest of the things was planned in a sustainable manner with minimal wastage."

"There are multiple initiatives we have put in practice. We collaborate with an NGO that works for women welfare and economic upliftment. They are given vocational training to create beautifully handcrafted leaf Donas for chaats and we actively use their products. We used especially designed plates and bowls to serve food in mono portions. These are beautifully plated, thus are fancy as well as prevent food wastage. To refrain from using plastic bottles, the water was provided in fruit-infused glass canisters with lids across the venue. All food supplied to the support personnel, crew, and media was served in recyclable materials. The menu was curated keeping in mind wholesomeness & nutrition. We mostly had dishes that were baked, steamed, stir-fried or mildly spiced.The highlight was kulfi laced with Richa's favourite Baileys Irish Cream, that was mixed into the unique home-made Kulfi."

With minimalistic and tasteful decor, the whole place had a very warm feeling. The occasion was heartfelt, the decor was minimal and the expectations were met.

The newly wedded couple, Richa & Ali Fazal quoted that "We are so happy that we had Foodlink to curate the F&B experience at our Mumbai reception. The team beautifully translated our thoughts on having an environmentally friendly, plastic-free, sustainable wedding. The arrangements were excellent and very smart measures were taken to ensure minimal food wastage without impacting the experience quotient."

Sharing his experience, the wedding planner Zashank Bhatia from Tailor Made Experiences quoted that "Foodlink is the leader when it comes to catering for large events and we are happy that we chose them to cater for Richa-Ali Wedding. It was a very special project for us. The Foodlink team ensured that each and every detail was taken care of. The guests enjoyed the innovative dishes on the menu. It is always a delight to work with Foodlink and we are looking at doing a lot more projects together in this season."

Being a Delhiite, Richa was keen on serving some of her favourite Delhi chaats to all the guests. Foodlink came up with some amazing innovations which we all thoroughly enjoyed by all.

Please find below the list of scrumptious, delicious meals, that Foodlink served:

Agra Chaat in Donas

This Agra Chaat is something that all of your wedding guests simply cannot pass up, regardless of how much they enjoy the cuisine. They may stand in line for hours to sample this mouth-watering cuisine.

Karari Aloo Tikki

Snow Dahi Wada

Muradabadi Dal Ki Chaat

Palak Patta Ki Dahiwali Chaat

Paani Puri

Served With 2 Varieties Of Puris & 3 Varieties Of Paani

Gourmet Kulcha

Kulcha is crisp with a flavour that sounds good in your stomach. It is a kind of flatbread with a light leavening that was first developed in the Indian subcontinent.

Green Chili & Cheddar Cheese Kulcha

Amritsari Stuffed Kulcha

Chicken KhurchanKulcha

Served With

RasseyMisseyCholey

Black Dairy Dal

Vilayati Sabz Kadai

Jeera Pulao

Drizzle Of Truffle Oil

Beetroot Raita

Dinner Mains

ALPHA to our tummies and the MAIN COURSE most anticipated, a cheerful, eye-catching main dish for a fall meal

South Indian Korma bar - Chaffing dish 10 pm onwards

Mixed Vegetable Korma

Chicken Korma

Served with Malabar Paratha

Tawa Items - On Induction 10 pm onwards till 1 am

Mutton Kheema

Paneer Bhurjee

Served With Pav

Accompaniments

Lemon Wedges, Chopped Onion, Chopped Coriander

International Selection

Among the most well-known cuisines in the world.

Burrito Bowls

Mexican Rice - White & Black, Refried Beans, Black Beans, Chopped Tomatoes, Green Salsa, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Grated Cheese, Steamed Corn Kernels, Jalapeno Slices

Our Own Pizzeria

Add Your Choice Of Toppings As We Set-Up A Live Pizzeria, & Have Your Favourite Pizza

Bases Options:

Regular / Whole Wheat / Herbed

Choose From Toppings Of Onions, Pineapple, Red & Yellow Bell Peppers, Roasted Garlic, Sliced Cherry Tomatoes, Corn Kernels, Black & Green Olives, Jalapenos, Sundried Tomatoes, Fresh Torn Basil Leaves & Other Herbs, Paneer & Feta Cheese, Baby Corn, Wilted Spinach, Mozzarella Cheese, etc.

Served With Tabasco, Oregano, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Chilli Flakes.

Gourmet Italian

Liquid Parmesan Ravioli

Pumpkin & Pecorino Tortellini with Pink Sauce

A La Minute Pasta

Penne, Fafalle, Fussili

Sauces - Aglio Olio, Arrabiata& Basil Pesto

Thai Curry Bowls

Scoop Of Jasmine Rice In A Bowl, Topped With Curry Of Your Choice

Vegetables In Thai Green Curry

Chicken In Thai Red Curry

Topped With

Spoon Of Papaya Salad & Crisp Cashewnut, Crushed Red Chilies, Golden Peanuts

Desserts

You can never have enough of any of the aforementioned cuisines, but there will always be enough in your stomach and heart for dessert.

Indian Desserts

Garam Malpua With Rabdi - Live

Tender Coconut Rasmalai

Gulab Jamun Cheesecake

Western Desserts

Belgian Chocolate Truffle

Filter Coffee Tiramisu

Mocha Mousse, Hazelnut Praline, Dusted Cocoa

Kulfi Bar

Malai Kulfi

Chikki Kulfi

Kesar Kulfi

Pista Kulfi

After Party - 1am -3am

The Last of the Lasts, but Always the Desired Ones

Pizza

Maggi Counter

