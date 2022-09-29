Nanotechnology: The art of enhancing skincare like never before!

New Delhi, Sep 29 What would you do if you wanted to learn something new or know something in depth? You're going to try to know everything, right? Even the smallest details of the subject. It is a reliable method for everything. This is how nanotechnology functions. Its minute form digs deep into the problem and eradicates it from the roots.

Nanotechnology, as the name implies, is concerned with the most minute details. It is the branch of science and engineering in which phenomena occur at nanometre scales.

Nanotechnology has been a personal favourite of cosmetics manufacturers for better UV protection, deeper skin penetration, increased colour, finish quality, and long-lasting effects. So far, products such as make-up remover, facial cleanser, anti-aging lotion, sun-screens, and other water-based cosmetic formulations have shown the best results with the technology.

Understanding nanotechnology

Nanotechnology, in layman's terms, is technology at its most basic. It entails controlling whatever matter it comes into contact with at the nanometer scale. This scale also deals with dimensions ranging from 1 to 100 nanometers. To grasp the concept of a nanometer, consider that it is an extremely small unit of length - a billionth

