Nappa Dori opens its first flagship store in Chandigarh

New Delhi, April 22 Nappa Dori, a pioneer of simple Indian luxury, inaugurates its newest location in Chandigarh. The well-known lifestyle retailer perfectly combines India's rich heritage and craftsmanship with current design through its distinctive minimal aesthetics and vintage designs.



The store, which is in the centre of Chandigarh, is destined to become a paradise for lovers of both leather and design. The company sells a variety of high-quality leather items made by hand, each of which exudes a classic elegance and charm.

Chandigarh perfectly embodies the brand's fundamental values of recognising India's rich cultural heritage while also engaging with a global audience thanks to its distinctive blend of modernism and tradition as well as its passion of design and fashion. Customers that enjoy the better things in life should visit the store because of its location in Sector 9.

The store's interiors are kept simple while still incorporating Nappa Dori's distinctive features, drawing inspiration from the minimal architectural trend. This cafe and retail store, a first-of-its-kind concept store, offers visitors a place to engage in retail therapy while also enjoying artisanal coffee and other treats amidst the elegant vintage atmosphere. A unique shopping experience and enjoyable sensory trip are created by the brand's simple style and the cosy cafe surroundings.

