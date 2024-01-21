National Girl Child Day 2024: Empowering Quotes, Wishes, SMS, to Share With Your Loved Ones

National Girl Child Day is observed on the 24th of January to combat social discrimination and exploitation girls face every day of their lives. The Women and Child Development Ministry started this day in 2008 with the purpose to spread awareness among people about all the inequalities girls face in the Indian society. Here are some wishes for National Girl Child Day.

National Girl Child Day Wishes and Greetings

"If there is no girl child in the family, there is no prosperity, happiness, or glory. Always care for her, love her and respect her. Happy National Girl Child Day."

"On National Girl Child Day, let's take an oath to work towards the growth and safety of the girl child. Warm wishes."

"We must love, safeguard, and respect the girls and women of the country. National Girl Child Day is a reminder to do the same and make this world a better place for them."

"There is no better feeling in the world than to see your daughter/sister/niece burst into laughter. Happy National Girl Child Day, chuckle bunny."

A baby girl is one of the most beautiful miracles in life, one of the greatest joys we can ever know, and one of the reasons why there is a little extra sunshine, laughter and happiness in your world today.” -Anonymous

“Smiling face of every little girl is the signature of God’s presence.” -Amit Ray

“When girls are educated, their countries become stronger and more prosperous.” -Michelle Obama

“And though she be but little, she is fierce.” -William Shakespeare

The world needs strong women. Women who will lift and build others, who will love and be loved. Women who live bravely, both tender and fierce. Women of indomitable will.” -Amy Tenny

“Courage, sacrifice, determination, commitment, toughness, heart, talent, guts. That’s what little girls are made of; the heck with sugar and spice.” -Bethany Hamilton