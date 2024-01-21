National Tourism Day 2024: Everything You Need To Know About its History and Significance

National Tourism Day is celebrated across the country on January 25 every year.As tourism gives a major boost to the economy of a nation, the Indian government established January 25 as the National Tourism Day to raise awareness about the importance of tourism for the country’s economy. The day is observed to cultivate awareness among the global community on the importance of tourism and its social, political, financial and cultural worth.

India offers several forms of tourism such as cultural, nature, heritage, educational, business, sports, rural, medical, cruise and eco-tourism. The ministry of tourism is the nodal agency in India to form national policies for the promotion and development of tourism. It also coordinates with central, state agencies and the public sector.As a part of National Tourism Day, seminars, cultural events and other programmes are organised by the Centre where several states organise events to promote tourism in their region.