National Voters Day 2024: NVD to Be Celebrated on January 25, President to Present Awards

The Election Commission of India is celebrating the 14th National Voters’ Day (NVD) on January 25, 2024. President of India Droupadi Murmu will be the Chief Guest at the national function being organised in New Delhi by the Election Commission of India. Union Minister of State for Law and Justice (Independent Charge), Arjun Ram Meghwal, will grace the function as Guest of Honour. The event will also be attended by Heads and representatives of Election Management bodies viz. Maldives, Philippines, Russia, Sri Lanka and Uzbekistan. Dedicated to the voters, the NVD 2024 theme - ‘Nothing Like Voting, I Vote For Sure,’ is a continuation of last year's theme.

During the event, the President will present the Best Electoral Practices Awards for the year 2023. Awards will be presented to State and District level officers for their outstanding performance in the conduct of elections during 2023 in different spheres such as IT initiatives, Security Management, Election Management, Accessible Election, Electoral Roll and contribution in the field of voter awareness and outreach. Awards will also be given to important stakeholders, including government departments and media organizations, for their valuable contribution towards voters’ awareness.

The first copy of the ECI Publication ‘ECI Initiatives for General Elections 2024’ will be presented to the President by Chief Election Commissioner Shri Rajiv Kumar. The book provides a comprehensive overview of the initiatives undertaken by each division of the ECI to ensure free, fair, inclusive, accessible, and participatory conduct of elections.

A short voter awareness film - ‘My Vote My Duty’ produced by ECI in association with renowned filmmaker Raj Kumar Hirani will also be screened. The short film features several celebrities with their messages evoking the spirit of democracy and the power of one vote. On January 25, 2024, the Election Commission of India celebrates its 75th year of service to the Nation. To mark this momentous occasion and in light of the 2024 Parliamentary Elections – a commemorative postage stamp themed "Inclusive Elections" will be released.

On the occasion, an innovative multi-media campaign for Voter Education and Awareness for the forthcoming Parliamentary Elections 2024 will also be launched. A multimedia exhibition showcasing the grandeur of Indian elections, electoral reforms, technological advancements and election management innovations will also be displayed.

Since 2011, National Voters’ Day has been celebrated on January 25 every year across the country to mark the foundation day of the Election Commission of India, i.e. 25th January 1950. The main purpose of the NVD celebration is to create electoral awareness amongst citizens and encourage them to participate in the electoral process. Dedicated to the voters of the country, National Voters' Day is also used to facilitate enrolment of voters, especially the newly eligible young voters. New voters are felicitated and handed over their Elector Photo Identity Card (EPIC) in the NVD functions held across the country. NVD is celebrated at the national, state, district, constituency and polling booth levels, which makes it one of the largest celebrations in the country.