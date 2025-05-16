Natural Remedies to Keep Mosquitoes Out of Your Home
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: May 16, 2025 18:57 IST2025-05-16T18:53:56+5:302025-05-16T18:57:47+5:30
Mosquito carries various serious diseases and One of them is dengue. Dengue is caused by the bite of a ...
Mosquito carries various serious diseases and One of them is dengue. Dengue is caused by the bite of a mosquito called Aedes aegypti. Mosquitoes disrupt sleep and cause discomfort, but dengue mosquitoes can transmit a fever requiring days of bed rest. National Dengue Day, observed annually on May 16th, to raise public awareness about dengue. Here are Some Home remedies for Repelling Mosquitoes.
Home Remedies for Repelling Mosquitoes
- Burn Camphor: Burning camphor is a beneficial solution to repel mosquitoes. Camphor can be burned in two ways to repel mosquitoes. The first method is to burn camphor in the house for 10 to 20 minutes. While burning camphor, close the doors and windows of the house. This kills mosquitoes. The second method is to soak camphor in water for 1 to 2 days. Then fill this water in a spray bottle and spray it everywhere in the house. This will also make the mosquitoes run away.
- Cloves and Lemon: You can also repel mosquitoes from the house with the help of cloves and lemon. For this, cut a lemon in half and stick four to five cloves in it. The smell of lemon and cloves will make the mosquitoes moving around the house run away. This remedy, which has anti-oxidant and anti-bacterial properties, is very beneficial in repelling many mosquitoes.
- Neem oil: Along with neem leaves, neem oil is also very beneficial. This oil is very beneficial in repelling mosquitoes from the house. Sprinkle neem oil everywhere in the house through a spray bottle. For this, mix neem oil in water. You can also mix coconut oil or lavender oil in this.
- Garlic: Garlic can be another best home remedy to repel mosquitoes. To repel mosquitoes, grind some garlic cloves. Add this crushed garlic to water and mix well. Let this water remain for an hour and sprinkle this water on them to repel mosquitoes. You will not see a single live mosquito in your house.
- Use a mosquito net: Another simple solution to protect yourself from mosquitoes is a mosquito net. Place a mosquito net on all four sides of the bed and sleep in it. By doing this remedy, mosquitoes will not come near you and the risk of dengue will also be avoided.
Open in app