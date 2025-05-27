Natural Ways to Fight Insomnia and Improve Sleep Without Medication

Many people are suffering from the problem of insomnia these days. Many people lie in bed every night and wait for sleep to come. But there is no sleep (Sleeplessness). Of course, if you do not sleep well at night, the next day is spent in laziness and fatigue. You start taking naps while working all day. On this, Dr. Shalini Singh Salunkhe says that if you do not get good sleep every day, you may have to face serious health problems. If you take care of some small things, you can get good and good sleep immediately.

Remedies for deep sleep

If you follow some of the things suggested by the doctor, you can get deep sleep every day while lying in bed. Take special care of the following things at night. To get good sleep at night, you should have your dinner between 7 and 8 pm. Do not eat anything too heavy, eat something light. Keep the lights in the entire house dim after 8 pm. If there is less light, you will fall asleep faster. Do not do anything that will excite your brain after dinner. For example, watching horror movies or doing office work. Instead, do things that will calm your brain. For example, reading a book, petting. Write down what you did throughout the day before going to bed. Write about 5 good events of the day. This will also help you fall asleep. To get a good night's sleep, you can listen to calm music while sleeping. This will help you sleep well.

Some other tips

It is very important to have the same bedtime every day. If you have a fixed bedtime every day, you will automatically fall asleep when the time comes.

