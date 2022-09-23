Navratri 2022: Try the delicious Makhana Dry Fruit Namkeen For Vrat

The Navratri season will soon commence from September 26, 2022 and it is celebrated widey across India with great pomp and fanfare. During this time, devotees snack on various dishes and the popular one among all the options available is the vrat food which is makhana dry fruit namkeen.To make this dish, you need makhana, peanuts, almonds, cashew nuts, watermelon seeds, raisins, coconut pieces, curry leaves, green chillies, black pepper, rock salt, powdered sugar, red chilli, roasted jeera and desi ghee.

Start with roasting peanuts in desi ghee until they turn crispy. In the same pan, roast almonds, cashews and the seeds one by one. Then roast raisins for few seconds. Then, roast the coconut pieces and take them out in a bowl.Put some more ghee in the pan, add green chilies, curry leaves and fry for a few seconds. After some time, add makhana and roast till it becomes crispy. In this step, add more ghee if you want. Now, add the dry fruits to it, sprinkle red chilli, rock salt, black pepper, jeera and mix everything together. Switch off the flame and the namkeen is ready to be relished.