Navratri Special! Bollywood Actresses Show How to Celebrate 9 Colours of Navratri!

Fatima Sana Shaikh - White Vision on Day 1

White stands for purity and peace, and Fatima looks as graceful as ever in an embellished white outfit. Take notes from Fatima, who exudes grace and a lively aura in a stunning white ensemble, featuring detailed work and a dramatic back.

Divya Khossla - Blooming Red on Day 2



Divya Khossla stuns in a bright red outfit with floral details and an embellished blouse. As the colour signifies passion and power, Divya dishes the perfect cue with her fiery ensemble.

Mrunal Thakur - Blissful Royal Blue on Day 3

Royal blue symbolizes divinity and faith, and Mrunal Thakur embodies it in a royal blue lehenga piece featuring detailed work all across, giving a perfect dose of festive elegance.

Nimrat Kaur - Vibrant Yellow on Day 4

Nimrat Kaur looks as fresh as ever in a yellow lehenga piece, with the colour representing joy and brightness. Radiating elegance, the actress shows how to light up your festive spirit.

Bhumi Pednekar - Serene Green on Day 5

Green represents prosperity and fertility, and Bhumi Pednekar embodies it with grace in a metallic green lehenga piece. Its crumpled texture sets the right example to serve a fashion statement this Navratri.

Aditi Rao Hydari - Grey Grace on Day 6

Grey may look like an out-of-the-box choice, but it sits right with the festive spirit! And Aditi Rao Hydari shows exactly how to channel it in a metallic grey lehenga piece featuring rich zari work.

Alaya F - Bright Orange on Day 7

Orange brings a rush of vibrancy and energy, and Alaya F reflects it in a frilled chaniya choli with mirror work on the blouse. The actress shows how to make an ultra-glam choice this festive season!

Madhuri Dixit - Peacock Green on Day 8

Peacock green brings a combination of vibrancy and calm, and Madhuri Dixit radiates it in a fusion dress featuring heavy detailed work. Add that extra zest to your wardrobe with this unconventional pick!

Triptii Dimri - Pretty Pink on Day 9

Pink symbolises love and compassion, and Triptii Dimri shows how to radiate it in a pink lehenga piece with silver and golden work. Close the festival in style, all while exuding love the Triptii Dimri way!