NCPA presents week full of Music, Dance and Films

New Delhi, Oct 13 A line up of fun and frollic week ahead with NCPA's specially curated events which includes International Music, Indian Music, Film & Screenings, Western Classical Music, Dance, and so much more.

The events are scheduled from 12th October- 20th October 2022.

Reality Check - Special Screening

Documentary Film. An NCPA Presentation in collaboration with Cinema Collective. The NCPA has revived the Reality Check film series, which was started in 2014, to promote and encourage documentary filmmakers in India, whose work reflects life and culture in the country today in a provocative blend of creativity and integrity. The Master: Shyam Benegal9

