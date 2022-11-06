New and limited editions work very well in India: Smriti Sekhsaria, Marketing Director, Moet Hennessy India

New Delhi, Nov 6 At the onset of the festive season, Glenmorangie Single Malt Scotch Whisky from Moet Hennessy India launched their all new, vibrant, limited-edition packs in the Indian market. What's even more special this year is that the brand partnered with a Indian artist, Aniruddh Mehta, better known as The Big Fat Minimalist, to synergize and evoke a sense of wonder in the new packs. These packs have been designed by artist with elements specific to Indian celebrations such as - lanterns, decor, flowers and appeal to the Indian market.

While these festive packs, available only in India, bring forth Glenmorangie's delicious and wonderful world through the mandala inspired designs of India, this is the first time ever that brand has collaborated with a local Indian artist to create a limited-edition pack that elevates consumer experience and makes way for wondrous celebrations.

The design gives a novel feel to the overall packaging of the malt with its combination of organic and geometric renditions of traditional Indian elements in an abstract, artistic articulation. Making it the perfect gifting option this festive season. The traditional Indian elements present on the pack evoke a sense of nostalgia for the brand's consumers.

The Big fat minimalist, popularly known for his Mandala work after the success of the OTT blockbuster - Sacred Games, has brought alive these exclusive packs to add flair and fervor into the technicolor world of the spirit. Talking about his design philosophy, Aniruddh commented, "The most picturesque part of Diwali is when the cityscapes are draped in beautiful decorative lights and homes are adorned with colourful rangolis. We have reimagined these iconic celebratory elements with a vibrant colour palette inspired by Glenmorangie's vibrant coloured imagery."

life spoke to Smriti Sekhsaria, Marketing Director, Moet Hennessy India, to find out more about the collaboration and the intent behind localizing marketing and consumer experience:

From a marketing point of view how important is it for brands like yours to localise consumer experience and create an India connect?

Sekhsaria: As you know Moet Hennessy is a luxury wines and spirits company. Most of the brands in our portfolio are deeply rooted in heritage and legacy storytelling is a large part of our brands. Furthermore, our brands have been built on balancing legacy and cultural relevance for our patrons and new consumers alike. The concept of a localized design to envelop our product of legacy is a beautiful personalization of continuing to build the desirability of our brands.

Do premium brands that come with heritage and pedigree like yours need collaborations, seeing that they already have a niche and loyal client base?

Sekhsaria: We have seen new and limited editions work very well in India. These give opportunities to further the conversation our brand has with the patrons that already exist. Further, newness and authentic storytelling also attract like-minded new consumers, which is why we see equal excitement from patrons of Glenmorangie and first-time consumers of our product.

Younger generations like millennials and Gen Z are choosing whisky over other spirits, do you think that there is a growing demographic of taste-curious whisky consumers in India that are looking for new experiences?

Sekhsaria: New consumers in India are introduced to Whisky by their families, and friends when they come to the legal drinking age. India is one of the world's largest whisky-drinking nations in the world. I think the consumer today, is drinking whisky in different manners than in the past, such as whisky cocktails, and more versatile drinker profiles - women.

How do you work around the government's ad hoc changes in laws and rules in various states at a drop of a hat?

Sekhsaria: We work towards building an agile ecosystem that can respond to changing dynamics.

Please share with us why you chose to collaborate with Aniruddh Mehta for this exclusive festive edition?

Sekhsaria: With this new launch pack, we wanted to create a balance between Indian luxury codes the global ones. As we shortlisted artists, TBFM came across as a great match for understanding and interpreting the codes of our brand, Glenmorangie with an Indian aesthetic.

With the design, he has brought to life the technicolor and whimsical world of Glenmorangie in a unique Indian interpretation, which we are receiving great feedback on.

Moet Hennessy India, together with Art & Found, a pioneering platform facilitating partnerships for the world's most valuable brands, and The Big Fat Minimalist himself launched the limited edition pack in the Indian markets via a high energy soiree in Delhi and Mumbai with media, influencers and friends of the brand. The evenings were complimented by immersive elements such as an interactive LED wall, fun photobooths and needless to mention, delicious Glenmorangie cocktails.

Price: Limited Edition: Rs 4,971 (Delhi) and Rs 5,990 (Mumbai)

